Joe Mixon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 137 536 4 3.9 33 26 157 0

Mixon Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0

Joe Mixon's Next Game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

