Kentucky (6-2) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET, against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Upcoming Kentucky games

Kentucky's next matchup information

Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers

Pennsylvania Quakers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Antonio Reeves 8 18.3 4.8 1.6 0.5 0.1 51.0% (52-102) 44.2% (23-52) Tre Mitchell 8 14.4 6.0 3.9 1.4 1.4 56.0% (42-75) 37.0% (10-27) Reed Sheppard 8 13.9 4.5 3.9 3.0 0.9 61.9% (39-63) 61.1% (22-36) Rob Dillingham 8 13.8 4.4 5.4 1.5 0.0 48.2% (41-85) 50.0% (16-32) D.J. Wagner 7 13.1 1.9 3.3 1.4 0.7 40.7% (33-81) 25.0% (7-28)

