Currently 4-6, the Kentucky Wildcats' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Louisville Cardinals, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Louisville A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Furman H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Lipscomb H 11:00 AM
Sun, Dec 31 Samford H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Arkansas H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Tennessee A 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Vanderbilt H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 South Carolina A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Missouri H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Arkansas A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Alabama A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Mississippi State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Georgia A 12:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Texas A&M H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Auburn A 7:00 PM

Kentucky's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisville Cardinals
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: KFC Yum! Center
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ajae Petty 10 15.9 10.0 0.6 0.9 0.8 61.2% (60-98) -
Eniya Russell 10 10.6 3.8 2.0 0.8 0.4 41.7% (40-96) 23.1% (3-13)
Saniah Tyler 10 8.7 1.8 0.6 0.7 0.0 28.4% (31-109) 31.7% (20-63)
Maddie Scherr 6 14.0 3.0 2.8 1.0 1.0 34.7% (25-72) 25.8% (8-31)
Amiya Jenkins 7 8.6 4.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 41.5% (22-53) 20.0% (2-10)

