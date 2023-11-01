Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Louisville Cardinals! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Skyy Clark 7 17.4 2.9 2.7 0.9 0.1 Tre White 7 14.9 7.0 1.3 1.0 0.0 Mike James 7 11.3 5.7 1.0 0.4 0.0 JJ Traynor 7 10.4 4.6 0.1 0.3 0.3 Ty-Laur Johnson 7 8.9 1.1 3.7 0.9 0.3 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 7 6.1 9.0 1.1 0.7 0.9 Curtis Williams 7 3.1 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 Emmanuel Okorafor 5 2.4 2.6 0.0 0.6 0.6 Dennis Evans 7 1.6 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.7 Kaleb Glenn 6 1.2 2.7 0.2 0.3 0.0

Louisville season stats

Louisville has a 4-3 record this season.

Louisville's signature win this season came on November 29 in a 73-68 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Cardinals, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Louisville has 24 games left in the regular season, including five versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Louisville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Virginia Tech A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 DePaul A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Arkansas State H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Pepperdine H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Kentucky H 6:00 PM

