A game at home versus the Kentucky Wildcats is up next for the Louisville Cardinals women (8-1), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Louisville's next matchup information

Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Louisville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kiki Jefferson 9 12.2 3.3 2.0 1.3 0.3 50.0% (37-74) 35.0% (7-20) Olivia Cochran 9 11.3 5.4 1.1 1.7 0.4 48.1% (38-79) 0.0% (0-2) Sydney Taylor 9 10.9 3.0 1.9 1.0 0.0 36.6% (34-93) 30.2% (16-53) Nina Rickards 9 8.8 4.7 2.9 1.0 0.1 60.4% (29-48) 0.0% (0-1) Nyla Harris 9 8.7 4.9 0.3 1.0 0.1 56.9% (29-51) 0.0% (0-1)

