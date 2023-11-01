Wagering on a player to score is a fun way to get involved with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Tuesday, including all two contests across the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 8 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +135 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 8 games

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +145 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Tavares' stats: 4 goals in 8 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +155 to score

Canucks vs. Predators

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Pettersson's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +175 to score

Kings vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Kempe's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Filip Forsberg (Predators) +195 to score

Predators vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Forsberg's stats: 1 goal in 8 games

Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +195 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Marner's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +200 to score

Canucks vs. Predators

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Boeser's stats: 6 goals in 8 games

Pierre-Luc Dubois (Kings) +210 to score

Kings vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Dubois' stats: 3 goals in 8 games

J.T. Miller (Canucks) +210 to score

Canucks vs. Predators

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 Miller's stats: 4 goals in 8 games

