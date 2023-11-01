Buy Tickets for Northern Kentucky Norse Basketball Games
Coming up for the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) is a game at home versus the Akron Zips, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Northern Kentucky games
Northern Kentucky's next matchup information
- Opponent: Akron Zips
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Truist Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Northern Kentucky players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Marques Warrick
|9
|18.1
|2.1
|2.1
|1.3
|0.0
|41.5% (56-135)
|35.6% (21-59)
|Sam Vinson
|9
|14.7
|5.4
|2.8
|2.3
|0.3
|44.7% (46-103)
|29.5% (13-44)
|Cade Meyer
|9
|8.0
|2.9
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|61.7% (29-47)
|-
|Michael Bradley
|9
|7.9
|2.2
|5.1
|1.6
|0.0
|41.7% (25-60)
|29.6% (8-27)
|Keeyan Itejere
|9
|6.6
|4.3
|0.7
|1.1
|2.1
|72.2% (26-36)
|-
