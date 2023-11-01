The Northern Kentucky Norse women (1-6) will next be in action at home against the Kentucky State Thorobrettes, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET.

Opponent: Kentucky State Thorobrettes

Opponent: Kentucky State Thorobrettes

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Location: Truist Arena

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Khamari Mitchell-Steen 7 14.3 4.1 2.7 1.6 0.4 34.6% (28-81) 14.3% (2-14) Macey Blevins 7 12.9 4.0 3.0 0.7 0.0 41.9% (31-74) 18.5% (5-27) Carter McCray 7 12.1 9.3 1.3 0.7 0.4 48.5% (33-68) - Allison Basye 7 8.6 3.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 46.9% (23-49) 35.3% (6-17) Noelle Hubert 7 6.0 2.7 0.9 1.1 0.3 33.3% (15-45) 30.0% (12-40)

