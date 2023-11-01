The Boston Celtics (3-0) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -11.5 231.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points 44 of 82 times.
  • The average total for Pacers games last season was 235.7 points, 4.2 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Pacers went 43-39-0 ATS last season.
  • Indiana won 25, or 39.7%, of the 63 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Pacers had a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +450 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Pacers had a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).
  • In terms of the over/under, Indiana's games finished over more frequently at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%) last year.
  • The Pacers put up 116.3 points per game last season, only 4.9 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.
  • Indiana went 33-19 versus the spread and 30-22 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Celtics
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 117.9
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
33-19
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 30-11
30-22
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 38-3
119.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
29-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 35-18
26-18
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-10

