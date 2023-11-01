Thunder vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - November 1
The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Wednesday, November 1 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at Paycom Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylin Williams
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out
|Back
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|22.5
|7.0
|4.5
Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO
