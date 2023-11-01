Coming up for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) is a matchup away versus the Buffalo Bulls, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Western Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Buffalo A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Wright State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Austin Peay H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Cal Baptist A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Abilene Christian H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Liberty H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Sam Houston A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Jacksonville State H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UTEP A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Florida International H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Sam Houston H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Middle Tennessee H 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Jacksonville State A 5:00 PM

Western Kentucky's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Buffalo Bulls
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alumni Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Western Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Don McHenry 9 13.3 3.2 2.6 0.8 0.0 45.2% (42-93) 33.3% (8-24)
Brandon Newman 9 10.9 6.1 1.4 1.6 0.1 35.3% (30-85) 29.2% (14-48)
Rodney Howard 8 11.1 5.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 54.7% (41-75) -
Khristian Lander 8 9.4 2.3 1.4 1.1 0.1 39.1% (25-64) 37.5% (12-32)
Babacar Faye 9 7.9 6.6 0.3 0.4 0.3 63.0% (29-46) 0.0% (0-2)

