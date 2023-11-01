A game at home versus the Ball State Cardinals is next on the schedule for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers women (6-4), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Western Kentucky games

Western Kentucky's next matchup information

Opponent: Ball State Cardinals

Ball State Cardinals Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: E. A. Diddle Arena

Top Western Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Acacia Hayes 10 15.9 2.2 1.9 1.6 0.2 44.9% (53-118) 31.9% (15-47) Alexis Mead 10 12.2 4.8 3.7 1.8 0.0 49.4% (41-83) 45.9% (17-37) Ana Teresa Faustino 10 10.1 2.5 2.5 1.7 0.0 35.2% (32-91) 28.6% (14-49) Karris Allen 10 7.0 5.0 0.6 1.5 0.4 35.3% (24-68) 30.4% (7-23) Aaliyah Pitts 10 6.3 3.2 0.5 0.5 0.2 35.0% (21-60) 34.2% (13-38)

