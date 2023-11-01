Where to Get Zack Moss Colts Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
When you're rooting for Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more.
Zack Moss 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|133
|617
|5
|4.6
|20
|16
|123
|1
Moss Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Texans
|18
|88
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|30
|122
|0
|2
|23
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|18
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|23
|165
|2
|2
|30
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|7
|21
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|57
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|11
|66
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|7
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zack Moss' Next Game
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: CBS
