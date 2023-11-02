Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County This Week
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Christian County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Christian County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Murray High School at Fort Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Fort Campbell, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Christian County High School at Central Hardin High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cecilia, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.