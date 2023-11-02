We have 2023 high school football competition in Clark County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

George Rogers Clark High School at Tates Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
  • Location: Lexington, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.