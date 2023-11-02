If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Fayette County, Kentucky, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

George Rogers Clark High School at Tates Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lafayette High School at Bryan Station High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3

6:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Central High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School