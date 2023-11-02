The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has scored one goal versus the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).

Nyquist has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

