Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - November 2
Entering a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (3-5-2), the Nashville Predators (4-5) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 at Climate Pledge Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 25 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Nashville concedes 2.9 goals per game (26 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -1, they are 17th in the league.
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken rank 22nd in the league with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Its goal differential (-9) ranks 27th in the league.
Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-125)
|Predators (+105)
|6
