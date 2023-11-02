The Seattle Kraken (3-5-2), coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, host the Nashville Predators (4-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their last game.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-120) Predators (+100) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have won two of the six games in which they've been an underdog.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Nashville has played four games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.

Predators vs Kraken Additional Info

Predators vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 24 (23rd) Goals 25 (21st) 33 (27th) Goals Allowed 26 (11th) 7 (12th) Power Play Goals 8 (8th) 6 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (24th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 25 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Predators have allowed 26 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th.

They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

