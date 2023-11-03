The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 116 - Cavaliers 112

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)

Pacers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-4.5)

Pacers (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers' defensive performance was second-worst in the NBA last season with 119.5 points allowed per game, but offensively they were more consistent, putting up 116.3 points per game (10th-ranked in league).

Indiana ranked third-worst in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it pulled down 41.5 boards per game (24th-ranked in league).

The Pacers dished out 27 dimes per game, which ranked them sixth in the NBA.

With 14.1 turnovers per game, Indiana ranked 23rd in the NBA. It forced 14.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked eighth in the league.

With 13.6 treys per game, the Pacers were sixth in the NBA. They owned a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 11th in the league.

