Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Franklin County, Kentucky this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Jefferson County
  • Hardin County
  • Johnson County
  • Fulton County
  • Warren County
  • Union County
  • Campbell County
  • Grant County
  • Laurel County
  • Adair County

    • Franklin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Nicholas Co Middle-High School at Frankfort High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Frankfort, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Doss High School at Franklin County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Frankfort, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.