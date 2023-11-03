Central Division rivals face one another when the Indiana Pacers (1-0) welcome in the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSOH

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton put up 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season.

Per game, Buddy Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Myles Turner collected 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in league).

Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Bennedict Mathurin put up 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He made 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.

Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the field.

Darius Garland collected 21.6 points last season, plus 7.8 assists and 2.7 boards.

Caris LeVert recorded 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 boards.

Max Strus collected 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Cavaliers 116.3 Points Avg. 112.3 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 46.9% Field Goal % 48.8% 36.7% Three Point % 36.7%

