The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 3, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Indiana compiled a 23-21 straight up record in games it shot above 46.8% from the field.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers finished 20th.

The Pacers' 116.3 points per game last year were 9.4 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Indiana went 33-31 last season when it scored more than 106.9 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers scored 118.9 points per game at home last season, and 113.6 on the road.

At home, the Pacers allowed 119.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 119.2.

Beyond the arc, the Pacers knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (13.2 per game) than at home (14) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Pacers Injuries