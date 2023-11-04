Buddy Hield plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Hield posted 14 points in a 121-116 win versus the Cavaliers.

In this article, we dig into Hield's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-106)

Over 13.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets conceded 117.2 points per contest last year, 22nd in the league.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 46.2 boards per game.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hornets were 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Buddy Hield vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 32 20 4 1 4 0 0 1/8/2023 31 21 1 2 4 1 0 11/16/2022 31 19 2 4 3 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.