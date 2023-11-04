The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) hit the road for an ACC battle against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

Florida State has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (41.5 points per game) and 20th-best in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game). Pittsburgh has been sputtering offensively, ranking 16th-worst with 312.3 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 351.3 total yards per contest (51st-ranked).

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Florida State Pittsburgh 451.8 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.3 (122nd) 332.6 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (43rd) 167.8 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.9 (117th) 284 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (90th) 4 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (75th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has compiled 2,099 yards (262.4 ypg) on 165-of-253 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has racked up 574 yards on 87 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 36 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 137 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 538 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 61 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has put together a 415-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 42 targets.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 26 catches for 342 yards, an average of 42.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has racked up 818 yards (102.3 yards per game) while completing 50.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

C'Bo Flemister has carried the ball 76 times for 306 yards, with two touchdowns.

Rodney Hammond has been given 66 carries and totaled 278 yards with three touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield leads his squad with 399 receiving yards on 33 catches with four touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has collected 389 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Gavin Bartholomew has racked up 310 reciving yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

