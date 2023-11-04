The outings in a Week 10 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Kentucky include the Virginia Tech Hokies squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Butler Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Jayne Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Murray State Racers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-10)

Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kentucky (-4.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Western Kentucky (-9.5)

