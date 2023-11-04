Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Wildcats favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|46
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|45.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- South Alabama vs Troy
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Penn State vs Maryland
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Missouri vs Georgia
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Kentucky has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Mississippi State has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.