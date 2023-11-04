The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in conference action on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. A total of 48.5 points has been set for this game.

Louisville has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th-best in total offense (449.9 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (303.4 yards allowed per game). Virginia Tech's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 20th-best in the FBS with 316 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 380.9 total yards per game, which ranks 72nd.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -9.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Louisville Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Cardinals have been bottom-25 in total offense with 375 total yards per game (-55-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 262.7 total yards allowed per game (15th-best).

The Cardinals have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 25.7 points per game during that stretch (sixth-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 19.3 points per contest (54th-ranked).

The last three games have seen Louisville's passing offense struggle, ranking -13-worst in the FBS in passing yards (204 per game). It ranks 108th on defense (201.7 passing yards allowed per contest).

While the Cardinals rank 82nd in rushing yards per game over the last three games (171), they rank 10th-best on the defensive side of the ball (61 rushing yards allowed per game) over that three-game period.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three contests, Louisville has hit the over once.

Week 10 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's ATS record is 4-3-1 this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

The teams have hit the over in three of Louisville's eight games with a set total.

Louisville has a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

Louisville has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 2,018 yards (252.3 ypg) on 143-of-224 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 110 times for 824 yards (103 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 10 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 60 times for 252 yards (31.5 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 133 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's 712 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 67 times and has totaled 46 catches and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put up a 229-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 20 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 17 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Ashton Gillotte leads the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 19 tackles.

Louisville's top-tackler, TJ Quinn, has 50 tackles this year.

Devin Neal has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 29 tackles and three passes defended.

