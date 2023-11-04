The Butler Bulldogs should win their game against the Morehead State Eagles at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Morehead State vs. Butler Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-4.1) 44.4 Butler 24, Morehead State 20

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.

A total of six of Eagles games last season went over the point total.

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

Last year, four Bulldogs games hit the over.

Eagles vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morehead State 20.3 27.6 25.7 19.3 17.0 32.6 Butler 28.9 19.2 33.0 18.6 23.8 20.0

