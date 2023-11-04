At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSE.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pacers' -261 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.3 points per game (10th in NBA) while allowing 119.5 per contest (29th in league).

The Hornets had a -512 scoring differential last season, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They put up 111 points per game to rank 27th in the league and gave up 117.2 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA.

The two teams combined to score 227.3 points per contest last season, 11.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 236.7 points per contest last year, 1.8 fewer points than the total for this game.

Indiana won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 39 times.

Charlotte compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +6600 - Hornets +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.