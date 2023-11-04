The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, are in action Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Josi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 24:36 on the ice per game.

Josi has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Josi has a point in six of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Josi has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 10 games played.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Josi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Josi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 4 7 Points 4 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.