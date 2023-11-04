Thomas Novak will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers face off on Saturday at Rogers Place, starting at 3:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Novak available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Thomas Novak vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak has averaged 15:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Novak has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 10 games this season, Novak has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Novak has an assist in two of 10 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Novak has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Novak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 2 7 Points 2 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

