Tyson Barrie and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Barrie's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyson Barrie vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Barrie has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Barrie has yet to score a goal through 10 games this year.

Barrie has registered a point in a game four times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Barrie has an assist in four of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Barrie has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Barrie having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barrie Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 36 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 1 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

