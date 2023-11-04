Week 10 Patriot League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patriot League teams were in action for one game in the Week 10 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 10 Patriot League Results
Fordham 27 Bucknell 21
- Pregame Favorite: Fordham (-18.5)
- Pregame Total: 66.5
Fordham Leaders
- Passing: CJ Montes (18-for-33, 328 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Julius Loughride (20 ATT, 105 YDS)
- Receiving: M.J. Wright (7 TAR, 7 REC, 145 YDS, 1 TD)
Bucknell Leaders
- Passing: Ralph Rucker (32-for-48, 358 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Coleman Bennett (14 ATT, 58 YDS)
- Receiving: Derrick Anderson Jr. (5 TAR, 5 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Fordham
|Bucknell
|487
|Total Yards
|454
|328
|Passing Yards
|358
|159
|Rushing Yards
|96
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's Patriot League Games
Holy Cross Crusaders at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Favorite: -
Fordham Rams at Lafayette Leopards
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Fisher Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
Georgetown Hoyas at Bucknell Bison
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.