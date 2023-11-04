The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers should come out on top in their matchup against the UTEP Miners at 9:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-9.5) Under (54.5) Western Kentucky 31, UTEP 20

Week 10 CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hilltoppers' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread four times in seven games.

Western Kentucky is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The Hilltoppers have played seven games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 54.5 points, 7.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Western Kentucky contests.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Miners based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

The Miners have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this year.

UTEP is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

In theMiners' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

UTEP games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.2 points, 4.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Hilltoppers vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 29.9 29.5 38.3 24.5 21.5 34.5 UTEP 18.7 27.2 18.3 27.8 19 26.8

