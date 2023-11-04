The UTEP Miners (3-6) are 9.5-point underdogs in a road CUSA matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The total has been set at 54.5 points for this game.

Western Kentucky is averaging 29.9 points per game on offense this year (58th in the FBS), and is giving up 29.5 points per game (100th) on the defensive side of the ball. UTEP is accumulating 360.9 total yards per contest on offense this season (88th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 385 total yards per contest (81st-ranked).

Western Kentucky vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -9.5 -105 -115 54.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

With 416.3 yards of total offense per game (-34-worst) and 457.7 yards allowed per game on defense (17th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Hilltoppers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Hilltoppers, who rank 19th-worst in scoring offense (27 points per game) and -48-worst in scoring defense (30 points per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

Despite sporting the 29th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (304 passing yards per game), Western Kentucky ranks -3-worst in pass defense over that time frame (216.7 passing yards surrendered per game).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Hilltoppers, who rank -52-worst in rushing offense (112.3 rushing yards per game) and -116-worst in rushing defense (241 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three games, Western Kentucky has hit the over twice.

Western Kentucky is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Western Kentucky games have gone over the point total on three of seven occasions (42.9%).

Western Kentucky has won three of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

Western Kentucky has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hilltoppers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Austin Reed has 2,273 yards passing for Western Kentucky, completing 60.2% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 94 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has racked up 232 yards on 47 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Elijah Young has been handed the ball 47 times this year and racked up 187 yards (23.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 49 catches for 652 yards (81.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has grabbed 27 passes while averaging 41.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith's 25 catches are good enough for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Kendrick Simpkins paces the team with five sacks, and also has six TFL and 34 tackles.

Talique Allen is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 39 tackles.

Anthony Johnson Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 26 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

