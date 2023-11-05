Peruse the injury report for the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3), which currently has five players listed, as the Bengals prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 PM .

The Bengals took down the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 in their most recent game.

Last time out, the Bills deefated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Mixon RB Chest Questionable Max Scharping OG Knee Questionable Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Questionable Trey Hendrickson DE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Out

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Benford CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Klein LB Back Out Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Out Damar Hamlin S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Quintin Morris TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NBC

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 276.9 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 27th in the NFL (370.7 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals are averaging 18.7 points per game offensively this year (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.6 points per game (17th) on defense.

The Bengals are totaling 197.9 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 21st, surrendering 232.1 passing yards per game.

With 79 offensive rushing yards per game (fourth-worst) and 138.6 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Cincinnati has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season in the running game.

The Bengals have forced 13 total turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season and have turned it over six times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the third-best in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-135), Bills (+115)

Bengals (-135), Bills (+115) Total: 50.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.