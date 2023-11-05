How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won three games in a row.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NBC
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals rack up 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 17.0 per outing the Bills allow.
- The Bengals rack up 49.2 fewer yards per game (276.9), than the Bills allow per matchup (326.1).
- This season, Cincinnati piles up 79.0 rushing yards per game, 43.0 fewer than Buffalo allows per contest (122.0).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Bills have forced (14).
Bengals Home Performance
- The Bengals put up 20.0 points per game at home (1.3 more than their overall average), and concede 18.7 at home (1.9 less than overall).
- The Bengals accumulate 268.3 yards per game at home (8.6 less than their overall average), and give up 363.7 at home (7.0 less than overall).
- Cincinnati racks up 208.7 passing yards per game at home (10.8 more than its overall average), and concedes 251.7 at home (19.6 more than overall).
- At home, the Bengals accumulate 59.7 rushing yards per game and give up 112.0. That's less than they gain (79.0) and allow (138.6) overall.
- The Bengals convert 41.9% of third downs in home games (8.2% higher than their overall average), and concede 40.5% at home (2.4% lower than overall).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|W 34-20
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|W 17-13
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
