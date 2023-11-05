Entering their Sunday, November 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-6) at Bank of America Stadium, which starts at 4:05 PM , the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are monitoring 10 players on the injury report.

The Colts head into the matchup after losing 38-27 to the New Orleans Saints in their last outing on October 29.

Last time out, the Panthers won 15-13 over the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Heel Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OT Hip Out Rodney Thomas II S Knee Questionable Eric Johnson DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Dayo Odeyingbo DE Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Zaire Franklin LB Knee Doubtful Kylen Granson TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Blake Freeland OT Back Questionable Julius Brents CB Quad Out Josh Downs WR Knee Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Calf Full Participation In Practice Raheem Blackshear RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Ankle Out Chandler Wooten LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Troy Hill CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Donte Jackson CB Quadricep Questionable Brian Burns OLB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Justin Houston OLB Hamstring Out Frankie Luvu LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Vonn Bell S Quad Doubtful Taylor Moton OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice D.J. Chark WR Elbow Questionable Hayden Hurst TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cade Mays OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Claudin Cherelus LB Knee Out Alex Cook S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: CBS

CBS

Colts Season Insights

With 371.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Colts have been forced to lean on their seventh-ranked offense (362.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Colts own the sixth-ranked scoring offense this year (25.6 points per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking worst with 28.6 points allowed per game.

The Colts are averaging 233.4 passing yards per game on offense this season (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 247.3 passing yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Indianapolis ranks ninth in run offense (129 rushing yards per game) and 23rd in run defense (124 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

With 11 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) against 13 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Colts (-2) own the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Colts vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-2.5)

Colts (-2.5) Moneyline: Colts (-135), Panthers (+115)

Colts (-135), Panthers (+115) Total: 44 points

