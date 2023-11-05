The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

How to Watch Colts vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

Colts Insights

The Colts put up 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 per matchup the Panthers allow.

The Colts rack up 36.4 more yards per game (362.4) than the Panthers allow per matchup (326).

Indianapolis rushes for 129 yards per game, 10.4 fewer than the 139.4 Carolina allows per outing.

The Colts have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Colts Away Performance

The Colts score fewer points in road games (24.3 per game) than they do overall (25.6), but also concede fewer away from home (25.3 per game) than overall (28.6).

On the road, the Colts accumulate fewer yards (344.7 per game) than they do overall (362.4). But they also concede fewer on the road (328.7) than overall (371.3).

On the road, the Colts accumulate fewer rushing yards (103 per game) than they do overall (129). But they also allow fewer rushing yards in away games (107.7) than overall (124).

On the road, the Colts convert fewer third downs (39.2%) than overall (40.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (38.8%) than overall (37.1%).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville L 37-20 CBS 10/22/2023 Cleveland L 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 New Orleans L 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina - CBS 11/12/2023 at New England - NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/3/2023 at Tennessee - CBS

