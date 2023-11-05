How to Watch Colts vs. Panthers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.
We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Colts vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Colts Insights
- The Colts put up 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 per matchup the Panthers allow.
- The Colts rack up 36.4 more yards per game (362.4) than the Panthers allow per matchup (326).
- Indianapolis rushes for 129 yards per game, 10.4 fewer than the 139.4 Carolina allows per outing.
- The Colts have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Colts Away Performance
- The Colts score fewer points in road games (24.3 per game) than they do overall (25.6), but also concede fewer away from home (25.3 per game) than overall (28.6).
- On the road, the Colts accumulate fewer yards (344.7 per game) than they do overall (362.4). But they also concede fewer on the road (328.7) than overall (371.3).
- On the road, the Colts accumulate fewer rushing yards (103 per game) than they do overall (129). But they also allow fewer rushing yards in away games (107.7) than overall (124).
- On the road, the Colts convert fewer third downs (39.2%) than overall (40.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (38.8%) than overall (37.1%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 37-20
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Cleveland
|L 39-38
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New Orleans
|L 38-27
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at New England
|-
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.