Colts vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are favored by 2.5 points as they fight to stop their three-game losing skid in a game against the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 44.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts as they prepare for this matchup against the Panthers. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Panthers as they ready for this matchup against the Colts.
Colts vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colts (-2.5)
|44
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Colts (-2.5)
|44.5
|-152
|+128
Indianapolis vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: CBS
Colts vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- Indianapolis' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.
- Indianapolis has gone over in six of its eight games with a set total (75%).
- Carolina has posted one win against the spread this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-5-1) this year.
- There have been three Carolina games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|Gardner Minshew
|230.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31.5 (-115)
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.5 (-115)
|-
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|-
|64.5 (-115)
|-
|15.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
