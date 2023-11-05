Colts vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will look to stop a three-game losing streak.
Colts and Panthers betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Colts vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Colts
|2.5
|44
|-140
|+115
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Colts vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Indianapolis Colts
- Indianapolis has an average total of 43.1 in their outings this year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Colts have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-0).
- For the first time this year, the Colts are moneyline favorites.
- Indianapolis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 44 points.
- The average over/under for Carolina's contests this season is 43.2, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once in seven games with a set spread.
- This season, the Panthers have won one out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.
- Carolina is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
Colts vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Colts
|25.6
|5
|28.6
|32
|43.1
|6
|8
|Panthers
|18.1
|27
|28.4
|25
|43.2
|3
|7
Colts vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends
Colts
- Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, in its past three games.
- In its past three contests, Indianapolis has gone over the total.
- The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3.0 per game), as do the Panthers (-72 total points, -10.3 per game).
Panthers
- Over its last three games, Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Panthers have hit the over twice.
- The Colts have a -24-point negative scoring differential this season (-3.0 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored, by 72 points (10.3 per game).
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.1
|43.3
|42.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|22.8
|23.0
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-2-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-4
|1-1
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|42.8
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.7
|23.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|1-5-1
|1-1-1
|0-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|1-2
|0-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.