Will Drew Sample pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Sample has reeled in three passes on four targets for 10 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

Having played four games this year, Sample has not tallied a TD reception.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0

