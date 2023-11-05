Joe Mixon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Mixon's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Mixon has season stats of 112 rushes for 453 yards and two TDs, picking up 4.0 yards per attempt. He also has 19 catches on 24 targets for 127 yards.

Joe Mixon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Bengals.

Week 9 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Mixon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 112 453 2 4.0 24 19 127 0

Mixon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0

