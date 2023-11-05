Will Josh Downs Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Downs was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 contest against the Carolina Panthers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Downs' stats on this page.
Downs' season stats include 473 yards on 40 receptions (11.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 56 times.
Josh Downs Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Colts have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Kylen Granson (FP/concussion): 16 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 9 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Downs 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|56
|40
|473
|216
|2
|11.8
Downs Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|7
|3
|30
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|5
|4
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|12
|8
|57
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|6
|6
|97
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|8
|5
|21
|1
|Week 7
|Browns
|6
|5
|125
|1
|Week 8
|Saints
|9
|7
|72
|0
