When the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers square off in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Josh Downs get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Downs' stat line shows 40 catches for 473 yards and two scores. He posts 59.1 yards receiving per game.

In two of eight games this year, Downs has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0

