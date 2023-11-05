At Bank of America Stadium in Week 9, the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. will be lined up against the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Kamu Grugier-Hill. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Colts vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 72.9 9.1 18 66 8.72

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr.'s team-leading 529 yards as a receiver have come on 50 catches (out of 78 targets) with three touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Indianapolis is No. 11 in the league, at 233.4 yards per game (1,867 total passing yards).

The Colts are scoring 25.6 points per game, the fifth-most in the league.

Indianapolis has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 35.8 times contest, which is 10th in the league.

The Colts have made 34 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 13th in the NFL. They throw the ball 41% of the time in the red zone.

Kamu Grugier-Hill & the Panthers' Defense

Kamu Grugier-Hill has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 27 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina's defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 1,306 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 15th with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Panthers have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by giving up 28.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth in the NFL with 326 total yards allowed per contest.

Carolina has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Panthers this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Kamu Grugier-Hill Rec. Targets 78 14 Def. Targets Receptions 50 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.6 12 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 529 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.1 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 261 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

