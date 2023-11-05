Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 204.1 per game.

Boyd has collected 244 yards on 33 receptions with two TDs, averaging 34.9 yards per game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Boyd and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boyd vs. the Bills

Boyd vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

Boyd will square off against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills allow 204.1 passing yards per game.

The Bills have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (one per game).

Watch Bengals vs Bills on Fubo!

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Boyd with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this season.

Boyd has received 16.6% of his team's 265 passing attempts this season (44 targets).

He has been targeted 44 times, averaging 5.5 yards per target (117th in NFL).

Boyd has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

Boyd (three red zone targets) has been targeted 9.1% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.