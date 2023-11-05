Will Will Mallory pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory has three receptions (on six targets) for 55 yards, averaging 13.8 yards per game.

Mallory does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Will Mallory Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0

