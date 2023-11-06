Monday's contest at Fifth Third Arena has the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) matching up with the Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-54 win, heavily favoring Louisville.

The Cardinals went 26-12 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 76, Cincinnati 54

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals' +344 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 73.3 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per contest (178th in college basketball).

Louisville scored fewer points in conference play (69.9 per game) than overall (73.3).

At home, the Cardinals averaged 77.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 71.2.

At home, Louisville gave up 62.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.